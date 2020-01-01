Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Pentium N3710
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3710. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +133%
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +103%
479
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +60%
1141
711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +86%
2582
1388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +97%
444
225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +77%
1291
730
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N5000
|N3710
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|HD Graphics 405
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6.5 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Pentium Silver N5000 vs Ryzen 3 3200U
- Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 7020U
- Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 1005G1
- Pentium Silver N5000 vs Core i3 5005U
- Pentium Silver N5000 vs Pentium Gold 4417U
- Pentium N3710 vs Celeron N3060
- Pentium N3710 vs Pentium Gold 4417U
- Pentium N3710 vs Pentium N3700
- Pentium N3710 vs Celeron N3350