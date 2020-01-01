Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5000 or Pentium N4200: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.1 GHz Pentium N4200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Pentium N4200

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 11, 2017 August 30, 2016
Launch price 161 USD 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N5000 N4200
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel HD Graphics 505

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 38.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page Intel Pentium N4200 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium N4200 or Silver N5000?
