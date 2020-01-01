Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Pentium N4200
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 against the 1.1 GHz Pentium N4200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +53%
170
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +29%
479
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +35%
1141
844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +24%
2582
2090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +46%
444
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5000 +26%
1291
1026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|N4200
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 505
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|38.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 8130U or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U or Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 6006U or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4000 or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 7020U or Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U or Pentium N4200
- Intel Celeron N4000 or Pentium N4200