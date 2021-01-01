Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Silver J5040
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Silver J5040 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 509 vs 438 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +29%
219
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +55%
758
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1167
Pentium Silver J5040 +23%
1430
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2613
Pentium Silver J5040 +43%
3739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +15%
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1316
Pentium Silver J5040 +27%
1675
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5000
|J5040
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
