We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1200 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 6 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 901 vs 505 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 July 27, 2017
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen
Model number N5030 -
Socket BGA-1090 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 31x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 20
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Pentium Silver N5030?
