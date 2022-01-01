Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 6 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 901 vs 505 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 1200 +58%
837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Ryzen 3 1200 +133%
3023
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Ryzen 3 1200 +48%
1938
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
Ryzen 3 1200 +134%
6324
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 1200 +77%
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Ryzen 3 1200 +113%
2970
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen
|Model number
|N5030
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|31x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1