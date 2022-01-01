Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200 VS Intel Pentium Silver N5030 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1200 and N5030 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 6 vs 65 Watt

Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 901 vs 505 points

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and AMD Ryzen 3 1200

General Vendor Intel AMD Released November 4, 2019 July 27, 2017 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen Model number N5030 - Socket BGA-1090 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 31x L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache - 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 65 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 - GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz - Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 39.74 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 20 Extended instructions SSE4.2 -