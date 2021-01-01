Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 751 vs 480 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +60%
311
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +52%
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1338
Ryzen 3 3250U +44%
1933
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2746
Ryzen 3 3250U +54%
4224
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3250U +56%
757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1262
Ryzen 3 3250U +31%
1647
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Zen+
|Model number
|N5030
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
