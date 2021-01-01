Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 751 vs 480 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Zen+
Model number N5030 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Pentium Silver N5030?
