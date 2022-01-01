Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U VS Intel Pentium Silver N5030 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and N5030 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 25 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1034 vs 505 points

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released November 4, 2019 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Lucienne Model number N5030 - Socket BGA-1090 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 26x L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache - 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 6 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units - 384 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 12 Extended instructions SSE4.2 -