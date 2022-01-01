Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 6 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1256 vs 505 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Matisse
Model number N5030 -
Socket BGA-1090 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 6 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 -
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 8 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Pentium Silver N5030?
