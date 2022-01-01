Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 6 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1256 vs 505 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +146%
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Ryzen 5 3600 +635%
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Ryzen 5 3600 +99%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
Ryzen 5 3600 +560%
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +149%
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Ryzen 5 3600 +425%
7317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Matisse
|Model number
|N5030
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
