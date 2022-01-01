Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 6 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 505 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +122%
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Ryzen 5 5500U +449%
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Ryzen 5 5500U +88%
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
Ryzen 5 5500U +390%
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +117%
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Ryzen 5 5500U +251%
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Lucienne
|Model number
|N5030
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
