Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 6 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 505 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 4, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Lucienne
Model number N5030 -
Socket BGA-1090 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 6 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Core i3 1115G4
2. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Gold 7505
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron N4120
4. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron N4500
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 4500U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i5 10210U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Pentium Silver N5030?
Promotion
EnglishРусский