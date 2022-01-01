Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron 5205U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron 5205U

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
Intel Celeron 5205U
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Celeron 5205U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5205U and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Celeron 5205U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 October 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Comet Lake
Model number N5030 5205U
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.9 GHz
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 900 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Celeron 5205U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

