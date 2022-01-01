Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron 5205U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz Celeron 5205U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 5205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron 5205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +18%
1307
1104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +90%
2708
1422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
509
466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +56%
1393
893
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|5205U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron 5205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
