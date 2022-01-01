Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 625 vs 505 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +22%
2708
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron 6305 +23%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +20%
1393
1158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
