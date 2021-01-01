Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron J4125

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 500 vs 448 points

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5030 J4125
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock - 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 750 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.2


Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Pentium Silver N5030?
