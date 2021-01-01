Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 500 vs 448 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +12%
1317
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2665
Celeron J4125 +15%
3064
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +10%
502
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1419
Celeron J4125 +4%
1478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5030
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
