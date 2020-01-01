Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +85%
194
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +189%
486
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +68%
1325
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +126%
2534
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +93%
513
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +198%
1325
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
