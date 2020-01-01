Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +18%
194
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +21%
486
402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +19%
1325
1117
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2534
2447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +20%
513
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1325
1319
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5030
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
