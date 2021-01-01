Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 500 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +17%
533
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +81%
1304
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1317
Celeron N4500 +7%
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +26%
2665
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +24%
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +21%
1419
1176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
