Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 620 vs 500 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Jasper Lake
Model number N5030 N4500
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 750 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP - 6 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Silver N5030?
