Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 622 vs 480 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Jasper Lake
Model number N5030 N5100
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier - 11x
L2 Cache - 378K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 8
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
2. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Intel Pentium N4200
4. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Intel Celeron N4000
5. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Intel Celeron N4020
6. Intel Celeron N5100 and Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N5030?
EnglishРусский