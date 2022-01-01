Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N5095
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 505 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +17%
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1277
Celeron N5095 +70%
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1292
Celeron N5095 +17%
1506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2662
Celeron N5095 +51%
4007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5095 +28%
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1383
Celeron N5095 +39%
1929
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L2 Cache
|-
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1