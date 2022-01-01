Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Celeron N5095: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 505 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Jasper Lake
Model number N5030 N5095
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L2 Cache - 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP - 6 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 8
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5095 or Pentium Silver N5030?
