Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Celeron N5095 VS Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5095 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5095 and N5030 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 6 vs 15 Watt Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095 Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 505 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Celeron N5095

General Vendor Intel Intel Released November 4, 2019 January 1, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Jasper Lake Model number N5030 N5095 Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 20x L2 Cache - 384K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 6 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 16 TGP - 6 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N5030 n/a Celeron N5095 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 8 Extended instructions SSE4.2 -