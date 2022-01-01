Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1110G4 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 509 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1288
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1299
Core i3 1110G4 +52%
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2669
Core i3 1110G4 +28%
3417
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +114%
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1410
Core i3 1110G4 +14%
1603
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|N5030
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
