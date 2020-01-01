Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Core i3 5005U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i3 5005U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5005U and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Newer - released 4 years and 10 months later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Core i3 5005U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 5, 2015
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Broadwell
Model number N5030 i3-5005U
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
Multiplier - 20x
Bus Bandwidth - 5 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Core i3 5005U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 5005U or Pentium Silver N5030?
