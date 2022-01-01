Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i3 8100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 6 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 949 vs 505 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +78%
945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Core i3 8100 +178%
3612
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Core i3 8100 +73%
2262
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
Core i3 8100 +129%
6210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +87%
954
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Core i3 8100 +140%
3343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
