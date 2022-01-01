Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Core i3 8100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 6 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 949 vs 505 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Core i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 October 5, 2017
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Coffee Lake
Model number N5030 i3-8100
Socket BGA-1090 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

