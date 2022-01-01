Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i3 8100 VS Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Core i3 8100 We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 8100 and N5030 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 6 vs 65 Watt

Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 949 vs 505 points

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

General Vendor Intel Intel Released November 4, 2019 October 5, 2017 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Coffee Lake Model number N5030 i3-8100 Socket BGA-1090 LGA-1151 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 28x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache - 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 65 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units - 192 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 3 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N5030 n/a Core i3 8100 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 16 Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2