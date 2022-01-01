Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 505 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +154%
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Core i5 1135G7 +291%
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Core i5 1135G7 +110%
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
Core i5 1135G7 +275%
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +162%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Core i5 1135G7 +218%
4427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N5030
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|640
|TMUs
|-
|40
|ROPs
|-
|20
|Execution Units
|-
|80
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
