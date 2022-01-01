Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i5 1135G7 VS Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Core i5 1135G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1135G7 and N5030 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 505 points

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer - released 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Core i5 1135G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released November 4, 2019 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Tiger Lake UP3 Model number N5030 i5-1135G7 Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 9-24x Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache - 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 6 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units - 640 TMUs - 40 ROPs - 20 Execution Units - 80 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N5030 n/a Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 6 16 Extended instructions SSE4.2 -