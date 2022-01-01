Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Newer - released 4-years and 10-months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 646 vs 505 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +18%
626
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +10%
1298
1184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Core i5 5200U +17%
1525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
2511
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 5200U +28%
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
1377
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N5030
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
