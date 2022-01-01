Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Core i5 5200U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Core i5 5200U

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
Intel Core i5 5200U
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Core i5 5200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5200U and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Newer - released 4-years and 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 5200U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 646 vs 505 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Core i5 5200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 January 5, 2015
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Broadwell
Model number N5030 i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 22x
Bus Bandwidth - 5 GT/s
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel HD Graphics 5500
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 900 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

