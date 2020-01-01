Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold 4417U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Gold 4417U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 4417U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1325
1326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +12%
2534
2262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +11%
1325
1190
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N5030
|4417U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
