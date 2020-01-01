Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold 5405U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Gold 5405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 5405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2534
2324
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|5405U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
