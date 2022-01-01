Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Pentium Gold 6405U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6405U and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 578 vs 505 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Gold 6405U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 October 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Comet Lake
Model number N5030 6405U
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 950 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Extended instructions SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

