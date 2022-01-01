Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold 6405U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 578 vs 505 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
1429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +14%
2708
2374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +14%
578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
1326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|6405U
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
