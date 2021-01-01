Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Pentium Gold 7505: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7505 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 494 points
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Gold 7505

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 October 17, 2020
Launch price - 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Tiger Lake
Model number N5030 7505
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 20x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 8 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 -
Instruction Set SSE4.2 -

