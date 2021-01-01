Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold 7505
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 494 points
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1291
Pentium Gold 7505 +78%
2303
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2638
Pentium Gold 7505 +105%
5397
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +117%
1060
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1385
Pentium Gold 7505 +63%
2260
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|October 17, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|7505
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
