Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Pentium Gold G6500: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold G6500

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
Intel Pentium Gold G6500
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Pentium Gold G6500

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G6500 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 505 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Newer - released 6-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Gold G6500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Comet Lake
Model number N5030 G6500
Socket BGA-1090 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 605 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 41x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 58 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 8 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 16
Extended instructions SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
2. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
3. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
4. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
5. Intel Celeron N4120 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
6. Intel Celeron N4020 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
7. Intel Celeron N4500 vs Intel Pentium Silver N5030
8. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Pentium Gold G6500
9. Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Intel Pentium Gold G6500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G6500 or Silver N5030?
Promotion
EnglishРусский