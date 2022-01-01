Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Gold G6500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 505 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1307
Pentium Gold G6500 +91%
2498
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2708
Pentium Gold G6500 +54%
4173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +106%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Pentium Gold G6500 +66%
2319
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|G6500
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 605
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.2
|-
