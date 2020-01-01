Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Pentium N4200
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 1.1 GHz Pentium N4200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +75%
194
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +31%
486
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +57%
1325
844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +21%
2534
2090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +68%
513
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +29%
1325
1026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|N4200
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel HD Graphics 505
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|38.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1