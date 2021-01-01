Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N5030 or Pentium Silver J5040: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Silver J5040

Intel Pentium Silver N5030
VS
Intel Pentium Silver J5040
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Pentium Silver J5040

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Silver J5040 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J5040 and N5030
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Silver J5040

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 4, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N5030 J5040
Socket BGA-1090 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605 Intel UHD Graphics 605

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2 SSE4.2

