Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Silver J5040
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Silver J5040 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +12%
219
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver J5040 +54%
758
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1346
1430
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2729
Pentium Silver J5040 +37%
3739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1267
Pentium Silver J5040 +32%
1675
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5030
|J5040
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
