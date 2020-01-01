Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Silver N5000
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 against the 1.1 GHz Silver N5000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +14%
194
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +16%
1325
1141
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2534
2582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N5030 +16%
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1325
1291
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N5030
|N5000
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
