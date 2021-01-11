Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 6 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Zen+
Model number N6000 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16

