Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300U +48%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2014
Ryzen 3 5300U +130%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1395
Ryzen 3 5300U +74%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3725
Ryzen 3 5300U +172%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 5300U +40%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
Ryzen 3 5300U +87%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|N6000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
