We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Zen 2
Model number N6000 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16

