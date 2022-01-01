Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U VS Intel Pentium Silver N6000 AMD Ryzen 3 5400U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5400U and N6000 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 6 vs 25 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1236 vs 703 points

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 11, 2021 January 7, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Cezanne Model number N6000 - Socket BGA-1338 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 26x L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 6 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1600 MHz Shading Units 256 384 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 - TGP 10 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6000 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5400U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 12