Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 6 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 775 vs 703 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3450U +17%
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2048
Ryzen 5 3450U +56%
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1242
Ryzen 5 3450U +58%
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2875
Ryzen 5 3450U +138%
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3450U +10%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1802
Ryzen 5 3450U +37%
2470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N6000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|8
|TGP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
