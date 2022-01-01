Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U VS Intel Pentium Silver N6000 AMD Ryzen 5 3450U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3450U and N6000 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 6 vs 35 Watt

Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 775 vs 703 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 11, 2021 January 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Zen+ Model number N6000 - Socket BGA-1338 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 21x L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm TDP 6 W 12-35 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 256 512 TMUs 16 32 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 8 TGP 10 W 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6000 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3450U 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 12