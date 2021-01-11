Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 11, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Zen+
Model number N6000 -
Socket BGA-1338 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 21x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 10 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U +197%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Pentium Silver N6000?
