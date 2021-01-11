Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +16%
868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2014
Ryzen 5 3500U +74%
3497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1395
Ryzen 5 3500U +52%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3725
Ryzen 5 3500U +111%
7868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +4%
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
Ryzen 5 3500U +33%
2337
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N6000
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|8
|TGP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
