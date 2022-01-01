Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Celeron 3867U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron 3867U

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
Intel Celeron 3867U
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Celeron 3867U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3867U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 703 vs 438 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Celeron 3867U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number N6000 3867U
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel HD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 10 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron 3867U
0.06 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
2. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
3. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
4. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
5. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
6. Intel Celeron J4125 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
7. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
8. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
9. Intel Celeron N5100 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000
10. Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 3867U or Pentium Silver N6000?
Promotion
EnglishРусский