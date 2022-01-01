Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 703 vs 438 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +13%
1242
1103
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +92%
2875
1501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +60%
706
441
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +114%
1802
843
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N6000
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1