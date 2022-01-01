Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron 6305

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
Intel Celeron 6305
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Celeron 6305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 6305 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 703 vs 625 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake
Model number N6000 6305
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 18x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 32 48
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
2. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
3. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Pentium Gold 7505
4. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
5. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Intel Celeron N5100
6. Intel Celeron 6305 vs Intel Core i3 1115G4
7. Intel Celeron 6305 vs Intel Pentium Gold 7505
8. Intel Celeron 6305 vs Intel Celeron N4020

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 6305 or Pentium Silver N6000?
Promotion
EnglishРусский