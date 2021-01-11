Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4125 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 723 vs 448 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1233
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3191
3064
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +59%
726
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +26%
1855
1478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6000
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
