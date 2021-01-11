Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 470 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +64%
750
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +158%
2014
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +18%
1395
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +130%
3725
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +54%
721
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +107%
1760
851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6000
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
