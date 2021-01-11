Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 442 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +70%
750
440
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +92%
2014
1049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +25%
1395
1118
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +49%
3725
2493
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +66%
721
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +19%
1760
1476
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6000
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
