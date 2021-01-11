Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 6 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1105 vs 721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +63%
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +200%
2319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Core i3 10100 +79%
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Core i3 10100 +130%
8918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +54%
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Core i3 10100 +113%
3840
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
