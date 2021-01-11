Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Core i3 10100T: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 10100T

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
Intel Core i3 10100T
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Core i3 10100T

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 3.0 GHz Core i3 10100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100T and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 6 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 964 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i3 10100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 April 30, 2020
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake
Model number N6000 i3-10100T
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 30x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i3 10100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16

