Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 1125G4 VS Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Core i3 1125G4 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz Core i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1125G4 and N6000 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Newer - released 5-months later Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 703 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i3 1125G4

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake UP4 Model number N6000 i3-1125G4 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics Xe G4 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 9-20x Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 6 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 256 384 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 12 Execution Units 32 48 TGP 10 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6000 0.38 TFLOPS Core i3 1125G4 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 16