Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz Core i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 703 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1242
Core i3 1125G4 +104%
2528
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2875
Core i3 1125G4 +247%
9970
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1125G4 +66%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1802
Core i3 1125G4 +114%
3861
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|32
|48
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2