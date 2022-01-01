Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz Core i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 703 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number N6000 i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 32 48
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Promotion
