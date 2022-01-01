Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 1220P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.5 GHz Core i3 1220P with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 6 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1524 vs 726 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1427
Core i3 1220P +146%
3515
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3168
Core i3 1220P +388%
15460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +110%
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1773
Core i3 1220P +185%
5047
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-1220P
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|32
|64
|TGP
|10 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1