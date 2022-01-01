Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 5005U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Core i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 726 vs 488 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +15%
1310
1142
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +49%
2991
2014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +48%
719
485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +61%
1745
1081
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
