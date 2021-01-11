Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 6 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1036 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Jasper Lake Coffee Lake
Model number N6000 i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1338 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or Pentium Silver N6000?
