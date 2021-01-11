Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 6 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1036 vs 721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +49%
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +54%
1190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Core i3 9100F +72%
2550
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Core i3 9100F +77%
6849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +43%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Core i3 9100F +85%
3342
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
