Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 10210U VS Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Core i5 10210U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.6 GHz Core i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10210U and N6000 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 969 vs 703 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i5 10210U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 August 21, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake Model number N6000 i5-10210U Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1528 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics 620 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 16x Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 6 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 256 192 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 3 Execution Units 32 24 TGP 10 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6000 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 10210U 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 16 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2