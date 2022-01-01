Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 10210U

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Core i5 10210U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.6 GHz Core i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 969 vs 703 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake
Model number N6000 i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 16x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

