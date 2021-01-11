Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1318 vs 721 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +79%
1343
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2014
Core i5 1135G7 +146%
4961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1395
Core i5 1135G7 +93%
2698
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3725
Core i5 1135G7 +167%
9928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +81%
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
Core i5 1135G7 +143%
4283
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N6000
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
