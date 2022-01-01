Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 1140G7 VS Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Core i5 1140G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 0.8-1.8 GHz Core i5 1140G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1140G7 and N6000 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1140G7 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Newer - released 5-months later Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7 Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM

88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 703 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i5 1140G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number N6000 i5-1140G7 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1598 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 11x 8-18x Bus Bandwidth - 2 GT/s L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 6 W 7-15 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 256 640 TMUs 16 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units 32 80 TGP 10 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6000 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 1140G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 16