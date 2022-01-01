Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 1140G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 0.8-1.8 GHz Core i5 1140G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1140G7 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 703 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +64%
1249
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2048
Core i5 1140G7 +29%
2636
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1242
Core i5 1140G7 +112%
2638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2875
Core i5 1140G7 +260%
10361
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1140G7 +89%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1802
Core i5 1140G7 +163%
4731
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N6000
|i5-1140G7
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1