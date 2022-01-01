Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 1235U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 726 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Alder Lake-U
Model number N6000 i5-1235U
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 13x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 20

