Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 726 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +101%
1526
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2049
Core i5 1235U +217%
6494
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1427
Core i5 1235U +134%
3336
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3168
Core i5 1235U +327%
13538
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +118%
1590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1773
Core i5 1235U +242%
6070
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|N6000
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|20
