Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 5200U

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
Intel Core i5 5200U
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Core i5 5200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5200U and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 726 vs 646 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i5 5200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 5, 2015
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Broadwell
Model number N6000 i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 22x
Bus Bandwidth - 5 GT/s
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel HD Graphics 5500
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 10 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

