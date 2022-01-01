Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 5200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 726 vs 646 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +22%
753
619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +73%
2027
1173
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1310
Core i5 5200U +15%
1512
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +20%
2991
2498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +12%
719
643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +28%
1745
1360
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N6000
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1